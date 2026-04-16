2026 NFL Draft: Ideal Landing Spots For the Top 9 Quarterbacks

NFL Draft: Landing Spots For Top Quarterbacks

As the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23–25) approaches, the conversation has shifted from "who is the best player" to "who is the best fit." ESPN’s latest analysis identifies the ideal landing spots for this year’s quarterback class, mapping out the trajectory for signal-callers from the first overall pick to the developmental sleepers of Day 3.

From Vegas to Atlanta

The landscape is defined by the marriage of talent and coaching. Whether it’s Fernando Mendoza bringing his elite rhythm and timing to Klint Kubiak's offense in Las Vegas or Ty Simpson serving as the "point guard" for a new era in Arizona, these projections show how scheme can make or break a career. With insights from NFL analyst Ben Solak and Scouts Inc. rankings, this guide breaks down why Garrett Nussmeier’s aggression fits the Steelers' structure, how Drew Allar’s arm talent aligns with the Dolphins' rhythm, and why Luke Altmyer’s grit makes him a dark horse in Atlanta.