Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Regret of the Last 10 Years

The Ultimate Draft Gamble: Super Bowl Window or Rebuilding Nightmare?

The margin for error in the NFL has never been thinner. As we’ve seen over the last ten years, the difference between a championship parade and a front-office clearing often comes down to a single choice. Whether it’s reaching for a signal-caller under pressure or ignoring a blue-chip defender for a high-upside project, these regrets define the current landscape.

With the Raiders, Jets, and Cardinals all holding the top-three picks in the 2026 Draft, the stakes have never been higher for bettors and fans. One wrong move, and they’re the next slide on this list.

Think you know who the next big bust will be? Don’t just watch from the sidelines—get in the game.

What is your team's biggest draft "What If?" Let us know in the comments!