ESPN’s Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

4) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Previous Rank: 1

Jeremiyah Love is not only the top running back prospect in the draft, but arguably the most complete player on the board. The Notre Dame standout has consistently flashed his impact out of the backfield for the Fighting Irish, and with plenty of hype following him to the next level, expect Love to be one of the top players to come off the board in April.

Jeremiyah Love's ESPN Draft Profile

Overall Rank: 4

4 Position Rank: 1

1 Grade: 91

Jeremiyah Love's Combine Results