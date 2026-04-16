NFL Draft: Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 9 Quarterbacks

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Strategic Landing Spots for the Elite Quarterback Class

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up as a high-stakes chess match, with quarterback decisions set to define the board for a new era. This class isn't just a top-heavy lottery; it features a pair of undisputed "blue-chip" franchise anchors alongside a deep, dangerous pool of developmental starters with massive athletic upside.

While the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are positioned to strike early and aggressively, other savvy front offices, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals, are playing the long game. They are taking a more calculated approach, bypassing the first-round tax to target elite value and high-floor solutions on Day 2 and Day 3.

We’re breaking down the landing spots for the top nine signal-callers in the class, from the Heisman winner at the top to the elite arm talent hiding in the seventh round.

Since everybody on the planet knows who is going first, let's reverse this bad boy!