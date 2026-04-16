2026 NFL Draft: ESPN’s Scouts Inc. Ranks the Top 8 Running Backs

NFL Draft: ESPN's Scouts Inc. Ranks Top Running Backs
With the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23–25) closing in, the evaluation of this year’s running back class has moved beyond simple highlight reels. To separate future starters from camp bodies, ESPN is utilizing BackCAST—an advanced analytical model that weighs a prospect's college production and athletic testing against historical success stories.
The Spectrum of Success
This year’s class is defined by its diversity, ranging from Notre Dame's explosive Jeremiyah Love to physical "tone-setters" like Washington’s Jonah Coleman. BackCAST analysis, led by Aaron Schatz, reveals intriguing historical comps: Love’s elite juice draws parallels to Travis Etienne Jr., while Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. mirrors the physical profile of a larger, faster Latavius Murray after a blistering 4.33-second 40-yard dash.
From Seth McGowan’s record-shattering 42.5-inch vertical jump to the debate over Penn State’s dual-threat backfield of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, this guide offers a data-driven look at the paths these prospects will take to NFL impact.