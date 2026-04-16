2026 NFL Draft: ESPN’s Scouts Inc. Ranks the Top 8 Running Backs

8) Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Seth McGowan is a bit of a wildcard, but the talent is easy to spot. He moves well in space and has the kind of natural ability that could turn into something if everything comes together at the next level. Then again, scouts seemed to be concerned about his fumbling issues, which alone could tank his draft stock this April.

Seth McGowan ESPN NFL Draft Profile

BackCAST score: 25.9%

25.9% Scouts Inc. ranking: 186

186 Type of back: Balanced

Balanced Similar historical prospects: Keaontay Ingram, Javorius Allen

"McGowan made waves with his performance at the combine. He had a 42½-inch vertical jump, the second best for a running back at the combine since at least 2007. His broad jump of 10-foot-11 was also tops among this year's running backs." - Schatz