Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 Running Backs | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Running Back

Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has overhauled his 2026 Big Board, sparking a volatile reshuffle among the nation’s premier running backs. Although the core top 10 remains intact, five prospects have shifted within the hierarchy, resulting in a total transformation of the top five rankings.

Jeremiyah Love Takes Control Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love has firmly established himself as the definitive RB1. Currently, Love is the only running back to land a spot on Kiper’s prestigious Top 25 Big Board, a distinction that highlights the growing gap between him and the rest of the 2026 class.

Combine Analytics and Elite Watch This latest update merges Kiper’s scouting grades with 2026 NFL Scouting Combine results, providing a data-backed analysis of the speed and power defining this group. Meanwhile, the spotlight falls on "bubble" candidates like Le’Veon Moss and three other rushers currently battling to fight their way back into the top 10 before the draft cycle ends.

Below is the refined hierarchy of Kiper’s running backs, alongside the players currently fighting to break back into the elite circle.