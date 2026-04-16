NFL.com Mock Draft with Projected Trades: Every 1st-Round Pick for the 2026 NFL Draft

Who Won the First Round?

The board is set and the picks are in, but we all know the NFL Draft is never as predictable as the experts make it look. Whether it’s Fernando Mendoza landing in the desert or the Cowboys playing the value game with Colton Hood, these first-round pairings are built to shift the power balance in every division.

Now, we want to hear from the real GMs. Did your team find their Perfect Fit, or did Chad Reuter miss the mark on your biggest roster hole?

Drop a comment and tell us which rookie you’re already eyeing for your 2026 dynasty roster!