Peter Schrager’s First-Round Mock Draft | NFL Combine Results

32) Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price rounds out the first round as a dynamic playmaker who makes the most of his opportunities. Despite limited volume, he turned 113 carries into 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, flashing explosiveness every time he touched the ball. Seattle could be getting a major value with his upside.

“He would provide some nice pop to the Seattle offense.” - Schrager

Jadarian Price's Combine Results