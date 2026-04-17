Peter Schrager’s First-Round Mock Draft | NFL Combine Results

Spencer Fano offers Cleveland something every team covets along the offensive line, and that’s versatility. Whether it’s tackle, guard, or even center, Fano has shown he can handle it all, making him a valuable chess piece up front. With multiple needs to address, the Browns land a player who can fill several roles early in his career.
“He is a talented, moveable piece along that line.” - Schrager
Spencer Fano's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.91
- 10-Yard Split: 1.72
- Vertical Jump: 32"
- Broad Jump: 9'3"
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.34
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.67
- Bench Press: n/a