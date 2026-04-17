2026 NFL Draft: Complete First Round Fix-It Guide (Picks 1-32)

The Heisman Gamble: Can Fernando Mendoza actually serve as the presto solution for a Raiders organization that has been spinning its wheels in the quarterback carousel for years?

The Perimeter Prize: Is Jordyn Tyson the dream matchup to finally pull the double-teams off Garrett Wilson in New York, or will Kenyon Sadiq prove to be the real high-yield steal for a Panthers offense desperate for a mismatch weapon?

The Trench Authority: Does a massive anchor like Kadyn Proctor provide the long-term stability the Lions need on the blindside, or is a disruptive force like Peter Woods the bigger priority for a Cowboys defense looking to get its teeth back?

Join the Conversation: Which of these Fix-It scenarios feels like a total lock for the first round, and which one has you reaching for the panic button?