2026 NFL Draft: Complete First Round Fix-It Guide (Picks 1-32)

11. Miami Dolphins
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
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The brutal state of the Miami depth chart requires a true blue-chip foundational piece rather than a positional reach. While new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has plenty of capital, securing a generational talent at No. 11 is the ultimate solution. With the quarterback position already addressed, the focus shifts to a defender who can transform the entire backend.
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Caleb Downs is the chess piece that every defensive coordinator dreams of, and he fits Jeff Hafley’s zone-heavy scheme like a glove. Widely considered a top-five talent in the 2026 class, Downs falling to 11 would be a gift for a unit that needs a high-IQ eraser.
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Taking Downs allows the Dolphins to stabilize their secondary with a player who diagnoses plays before they happen. He is a defender who can neutralize elite tight ends and provide the leadership needed to organize a young, evolving defense as Miami builds toward 2027.