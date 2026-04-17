2026 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Top 50 Contracts Ranked

The legal tampering window is open, meaning NFL teams are free to sign free agents. Which players have signed contracts, and what is the value of those deals?

1. Jaelan Phillips – EDGE

One of the prized free agents this offseason, Jaelen Phillips, immediately improves the Panthers’ defense.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Current Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Contract Value: 4 years, $120 million ($30.0 million AAV)

4 years, $120 million ($30.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $11,300,000 | At Signing: $11,300,000

2. Alec Pierce – WR

The Colts weren’t about to let Alec Pierce walk in free agency. Let’s see if the speedy wideout lives up to expectations.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Current Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Contract Value: 4 years, $114 million ($28.5 million AAV)

4 years, $114 million ($28.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $84,000,000 | At Signing: $60,000,00

3. Trey Hendrickson – EDGE

The Ravens’ consolation prize for their failed Maxx Crosby heist, Trey Hendrickson, is equally up to the task in Baltimore.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Current Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Contract Value: 4 years, $112 million ($28.0 million AAV)

4 years, $112 million ($28.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $60,000,000 | At Signing: $60,000,000

4. Odafe Oweh – EDGE

Needing upgrades throughout their defense, the Commanders spared no expense in signing Odafe Oweh.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Current Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Contract Value: 4 years, $96 million ($24.0 million AAV)

4 years, $96 million ($24.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $68,000,000 | At Signing: $50,600,000

5. Tyler Linderbaum – C

The Raiders have a franchise quarterback to protect now. Tyler Linderbaum ensures Fernando Mendoza’s NFL foray is a successful one.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Contract Value: 3 years, $81 million ($27.0 million AAV)

3 years, $81 million ($27.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $81,000,000 | At Signing: $60,000,000

6. Wan’dale Robinson – WR

The Titans may look back on this deal with regret. We’ll give Wan’dale Robinson the benefit of the doubt — for now.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Current Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Contract Value: 4 years, $70 million ($17.5 million AAV)

4 years, $70 million ($17.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $38,000,000 | At Signing: $38,000,000

7. Romeo Doubs – WR

The Patriots need competent pass-catchers to maximize Drake Maye’s production. Romeo Doubs should flourish in New England.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Current Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Contract Value: 4 years, $68 million ($17.0 million AAV)

4 years, $68 million ($17.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $39,000,000 | At Signing: $35,000,000

8. Malik Willis – QB

Desperate for an NFL-caliber starting quarterback, the Dolphins overpaid to land Malik Willis.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Current Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Contract Value: 3 years, $67.5 million ($22.5 million AAV)

3 years, $67.5 million ($22.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $45,000,000 | At Signing: $45,000,000

9. John Franklin-Myers – DL

The Titans hope John Franklin-Myers will lead their defensive renaissance.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Current Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Contract Value: 3 years, $63 million ($21.0 million AAV)

3 years, $63 million ($21.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $42,000,000 | At Signing: $42,000,000

10. David Edwards – OL

David Edwards is a much-needed upgrade, but we don’t have faith in the rest of the offense.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Current Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Contract Value: 4 years, $61 million ($15.25 million AAV)

4 years, $61 million ($15.25 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $45,000,000 | At Signing: $30,000,000

11. Boye Mafe – EDGE

The Bengals need to make defense a priority this offseason. Boye Mafe can’t do it all himself.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Current Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Contract Value: 3 years, $60 million ($20.0 million AAV)

3 years, $60 million ($20.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $19,000,000 | At Signing: $19,000,000

12. Alontae Taylor – CB

The Titans are designing the interior without having an architect to design the building. Alontae Taylor has his work cut out for him.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Current Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Contract Value: 3 years, $58 million ($19.333 million AAV)

3 years, $58 million ($19.333 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $42,000,000 | At Signing: $42,000,000

13. (tied) Rashid Shaheed – WR

The Seahawks’ prized trade deadline acquisition, Rashid Shaheed, will be tasked with replicating his production for the next three years.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Current Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Contract Value: 3 years, $51 million ($17.0 million AAV)

3 years, $51 million ($17.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $34,735,000 | At Signing: $23,000,000

13. (tied) Jaylen Watson – CB

Pass defense was an area of concern for the Rams last season. Poaching the Chiefs’ secondary is a good solution.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Current Team: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Contract Value: 3 years, $51 million ($17.0 million AAV)

3 years, $51 million ($17.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $34,000,000 | At Signing: $26,500,000

15. Zion Johnson – G

The Browns needed to invest in their offensive line. Zion Johnson should help stabilize the unit.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Current Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Contract Value: 3 years, $49.5 million ($16.5 million AAV)

3 years, $49.5 million ($16.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $32,390,000 | At Signing: $32,390,000

16. (tied) Travis Etienne – RB

Travis Etienne is cut from the same cloth as Alvin Kamara, albeit with time on his side.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Current Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Contract Value: 4 years, $47.4 million ($11.85 million AAV)

4 years, $47.4 million ($11.85 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $28,000,000 | At Signing: $24,000,000

16. (tied) Kwity Paye – EDGE

With cap room to burn, the Raiders brought in Kwity Paye to fill the void left by Maxx Crosby.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Contract Value: 3 years, $48 million ($16.0 million AAV)

3 years, $48 million ($16.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $31,238,000 | At Signing: $256,738,000

18. Cor’Dale Flott – CB

I don’t know if the Titans realize that poaching Giants’ players isn’t the magic recipe for success.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Current Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Contract Value: 3 years, $45 million ($15.0 million AAV)

3 years, $45 million ($15.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $32,000,000 | At Signing: $32,000,000

19. Bradley Chubb – EDGE

The Bills desperately needed an upgrade to their pass-rush. Thankfully, Bradley Chubb was one of the Dolphins’ free agency casualties.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Contract Value: 3 years, $43.5 million ($14.5 million AAV)

3 years, $43.5 million ($14.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $26,970,000 | At Signing: $21,750,000

20. Kenneth Walker III – RB

The Chiefs know what they need. Kenneth Walker III should maintain his solid production in Kansas City.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Current Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Contract Value: 3 years, $43.05 million ($14.35 million AAV)

3 years, $43.05 million ($14.35 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $28,700,000 | At Signing: $28,700,000

21. Mike Evans – WR

Mike Evans’ time with the Bucs has come to an end. Hopefully he can maximize production with the 49ers.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Current Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Contract Value: 3 years, $42.4 million ($14.13 million AAV)

3 years, $42.4 million ($14.13 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $16,300,000 | At Signing: $14,300,000

22. (tied) Devin Lloyd – LB

The Panthers are quietly building a contender in the NFC South. Devin Lloyd will wreak havoc in Carolina.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Current Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Contract Value: 4 years, $42 million ($14.0 million AAV)

4 years, $42 million ($14.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $25,000,000 | At Signing: $25,000,000

22. (tied) Alijah Vera-Tucker – OL

The Patriots paid a premium for an oft-injured offensive lineman. Alijah Vera-Tucker needs to exorcise some demons to make this contract worthwhile.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Current Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Contract Value: 3 years, $42 million ($14.0 million AAV)

3 years, $42 million ($14.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $21,000,000 | At Signing: $21,000,000

24. Quay Walker – LB

The Raiders made several splashes during the legal tampering period. Quay Walker is part of the solution in Las Vegas.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Contract Value: 3 years, $40.5 million ($13.5 million AAV)

3 years, $40.5 million ($13.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $28,000,000 | At Signing: $28,000,000

25. Bryan Cook – S

Another astute signing from the Bengals. Bryan Cook will lead the defensive charge next season.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Current Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Contract Value: 3 years, $40.25 million ($13.42 million AAV)

3 years, $40.25 million ($13.42 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $14,000,000 | At Signing: $14,000,000

26. (tied) Isaiah Likely – TE

A big, elite pass-catching target for Jaxson Dart is a great idea. Watch Isaiah Likely to great things with the Giants.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Current Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Contract Value: 3 years, $40 million ($13.333 million AAV)

3 years, $40 million ($13.333 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $26,000,000 | At Signing: $20,500,000

26. (tied) Coby Bryant – S

Coby Bryant shifts the power balance in the NFC. The Bears could go on an extended playoff run with an upgraded secondary.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Current Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Contract Value: 3 years, $40 million ($13.333 million AAV)

3 years, $40 million ($13.333 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $25,750,000 | At Signing: $25,750,000

28. Jermaine Eluemunor – OT

The Giants weren’t about to let one of their most dependable offensive linemen walk in free agency. Jermaine Eluemunor is part of the solution in New York.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Current Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Contract Value: 3 years, $39 million ($13.0 million AAV)

3 years, $39 million ($13.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $25,450,000 | At Signing: $25,450,000

29. Jamel Dean – CB

The Steelers need more consistent production out of their secondary. Jamel Dean moves them in the right direction.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Current Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Contract Value: 3 years, $36.75 million ($12.25 million AAV)

3 years, $36.75 million ($12.25 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $12,000,000 | At Signing: $12,000,000

30. Dre’Mont Jones – EDGE

Dre’Mont Jones had an inconsistent year in 2025. The Pats paid him like he’s a constant threat, and he needs to prove he can be that.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Current Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Contract Value: 3 years, $36.5 million ($12.166 million AAV)

3 years, $36.5 million ($12.166 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $23,100,000 | At Signing: $23,100,000

31. Nakobe Dean – LB

Nakobe Dean’s rookie contract expired, and he secured the bag with the Raiders. The linebacker inked a three-year pact with Las Vegas, where he’ll be counted on as an every-down stalwart.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Contract Value: 3 years, $36.03 million ($12.01 million AAV)

3 years, $36.03 million ($12.01 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $23,000,000 | At Signing: $20,000,000

32. Tremaine Edmunds – LB

Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t recorded fewer than 102 tackles in any of his eight professional seasons. He’ll be counted on to maintain that production in the Big Apple.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Current Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Contract Value: 3 years, $36 million ($12.0 million AAV)

3 years, $36 million ($12.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $23,700,000 | At Signing: $23,700,000

33. Jalen Nailor – WR

The Raiders’ spending spree continued this offseason with the addition of Jalen Nailor. The wideout may be asked to take on a more prominent role in the desert.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Contract Value: 3 years, $35.03 million ($11.677 million AAV)

3 years, $35.03 million ($11.677 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $23,000,000 | At Signing: $18,000,000

34. Joseph Ossai – EDGE

The Jets needed a few upgrades on their defensive line, and they think they found the solution in Joseph Ossai. The edge rusher still has something to prove, though.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Current Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Contract Value: 3 years, $34.5 million ($11.5 million AAV)

3 years, $34.5 million ($11.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $22,490,000 | At Signing: $22,490,000

35. (tied) Kaden Elliss – LB

Kaden Elliss has been one of the most productive linebackers of the past few seasons. He’s returning home to the Saints, hoping to maintain his reputation.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Current Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Contract Value: 3 years, $33 million ($11.0 million AAV)

3 years, $33 million ($11.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $23,000,000 | At Signing: $23,000,000

35. (tied) Jalen Thompson – S

The pass defense was a major concern for the Cowboys last season. Jalen Thompson will have his work cut out for him in Dallas.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Current Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Contract Value: 3 years, $33 million ($11.0 million AAV)

3 years, $33 million ($11.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $22,000,000 | At Signing: $22,000,000

37. Isaac Seumalo – G

Isaac Seumalo has been a hulking presence on the interior offensive line. But at 32-years-old, the Cardinals are paying him to perform well past his prime.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Current Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Contract Value: 3 years, $31.5 million ($10.5 million AAV)

3 years, $31.5 million ($10.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $19,000,000 | At Signing: $15,000,000

38. (tied) Eric Stokes – CB

Not much went right in Las Vegas last season. Still, the Raiders were clearly impressed with Eric Stokes’s performance. He’ll be back in the black and silver for three more years.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Contract Value: 3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV)

3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $20,000,000 | At Signing: $20,000,000

38. (tied) John Simpson – G

The Ravens desperately needed to upgrade their offensive line. John Simpson will be an interior anchor, looking to help Baltimore’s offense succeed.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Current Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Contract Value: 3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV)

3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $17,500,000 | At Signing: $17,500,000

38. (tied) Tyler Biadasz – C

Inarguably, the Chargers’ offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL last season. Enter Tyler Biadasz, who will be tasked with protecting Justin Herbert for years to come.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Current Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Contract Value: 3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV)

3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $17,500,000 | At Signing: $17,500,000

38. (tied) Cade Otton – TE

Cade Otton will be with the Buccaneers for the foreseeable future. The tight end has been a reliable contributor for the past couple of seasons, inking a three-year pact to stay in Tampa.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Current Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Contract Value: 3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV)

3 years, $30 million ($10.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $20,000,000 | At Signing: $20,000,000

42. Chig Okonkwo – TE

Chig Okonkwo quietly asserted himself as a reliable pass-catching option in Tennessee. He’ll be hoping to replicate his 560 receiving yards with the Commanders.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Current Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Contract Value: 3 years, $27 million ($9.0 million AAV)

3 years, $27 million ($9.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $16,700,000 | At Signing: $16,700,000

43. (tied) Cade Mays – C

The Lions wanted an upgrade at center, and they found their guy in Cade Mays. The former sixth-round pick has found his footing in the NFL, and is poised to build off his breakout campaign.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Current Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Contract Value: 3 years, $25 million ($8.33 million AAV)

3 years, $25 million ($8.33 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $14,000,000 | At Signing: $14,000,000

43. (tied) Jonathan Allen – DT

The Bengals continued to rebuild their defense with the addition of Jonathan Allen. The interior defensive lineman recaptured his form in 2025, reversing a downward trajectory from the past few seasons.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Current Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Contract Value: 2 years, $25 million ($12.5 million AAV)

2 years, $25 million ($12.5 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $7,500,000 | At Signing: $7,500,000

45. (tied) Leo Chenal – LB

Leo Chenal built a solid reputation with the Chiefs, but KC wasn’t willing to pay him what the Commanders were. Chenal will suit up in the nation’s capital for the next three years.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Current Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Contract Value: 3 years, $24.75 million ($8.25 million AAV)

3 years, $24.75 million ($8.25 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $12,400,000 | At Signing: $12,400,000

45. (tied) Reed Blankenship – S

Reed Blankenship’s tenure with the Eagles has drawn to a close. Still, the safety is joining a wagon in Houston, where Blankenship will fortify an already stout secondary.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Current Team: Houston Texans

Houston Texans Contract Value: 3 years, $24.75 million ($8.25 million AAV)

3 years, $24.75 million ($8.25 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $16,500,000 | At Signing: $16,500,000

47. Charlie Kolar – TE

Primarily deployed as a blocking tight end, Charlie Kolar could see increased usage with the Chargers. Expect him to surpass the 142 receiving yards he had with the Ravens in 2025.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Current Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Contract Value: 3 years, $24.3 million ($8.1 million AAV)

3 years, $24.3 million ($8.1 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $17,000,000 | At Signing: $17,000,000

48. (tied) Elgton Jenkins – C

A two-time Pro Bowler, Elgton Jenkins is going from the NFC North to the AFC North next season. The center will be a regular on the Browns’ o-line, looking to take on a prominent role in Cleveland.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Current Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Contract Value: 2 years, $24 million ($12.0 million AAV)

2 years, $24 million ($12.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $15,000,000 | At Signing: $12,000,000

48. (tied) Daniel Bellinger – TE

The Titans filled their tight end void with Daniel Bellinger. The former fourth-round pick is coming off his rookie contract, and will be looking to make a more noticeable impact in Tennessee.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: New York Giants

New York Giants Current Team: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Contract Value: 3 years, $24 million ($8.0 million AAV)

3 years, $24 million ($8.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $14,010,000 | At Signing: $14,010,000

48. (tied) Alohi Gilman – S

Most people would jump at the opportunity to join the Chiefs’ dynasty. Alohi Gilman did exactly that, and will have snaps to play following KC’s offseason shuffle.

NFL Free Agent Profile

Former Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Current Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Contract Value: 3 years, $24 million ($8.0 million AAV)

3 years, $24 million ($8.0 million AAV) Total Guaranteed: $15,000,000 | At Signing: $15,000,000

48. (tied) Josh Jobe – CB

Not many undrafted players turn a practice squad stint into a championship ring and a $24 million payday. Josh Jobe did just that, evolving from a special teams standout into a shutdown starter for Mike Macdonald’s Super Bowl-winning secondary.

NFL Free Agent Profile