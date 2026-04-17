55 Overrated NFL Free Agents: Where They Signed, Who to Avoid

The Allure of the Big Splash

The history of the NFL is littered with massive free-agent deals that ended in disaster. As past cautionary tales like Albert Haynesworth and Kenny Golladay prove, winning the bidding war in March rarely leads to a parade in February. With the 2026 salary cap shattering the $300 million mark, front offices are more tempted than ever to overspend on a "missing piece." Yet, GMs must remain disciplined; the line between securing a franchise pillar and being saddled with a bloated contract is razor-thin.

Keeping that volatility in mind, we have identified 55 players from this cycle who are most likely to fall short of their hefty new price tags.

Note: This is an expansion of our previous coverage. Profiles for players who have already reached agreements have been revised to reflect their new deals.