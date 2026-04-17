Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 19 hours ago

Steelers DC Patrick Graham Adores Tomlin

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

The residue of Mike Tomlin might linger in the halls of the Southside of Pittsburgh and, more specifically, in the defensive coordinator’s office.  

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2014, coaching the linebackers. Graham revealed to us today at his introductory press conference that it remains his fondest NFL memory, but there is a very close second place.

That’s the moment he gets to wear a Super Bowl for life, but there was another football moment he nearly put on the same pedestal. 

 “You know me, one of my best football days of my life was me and Coach Tomlin for eight hours and talking football, Graham told the media of Pittsburgh.

When asked about the whereabouts of this eight-hour encounter, Graham was reluctant to elaborate on the memory but shared his happiness again at spending time with Tomlin.

“Just put this like since days on the year, the day we’re going to the Super Bowl might be one of my best football moments,” said Graham. “It was, it was just straight ball. And I mean, he’s been good to me over the years, and now that was, that was a real treat.”

Teryl Austin, the former Steelers defensive coordinator, played second fiddle to Tomlin, and it was Tomlin’s defense. Now, with Mike McCarthy running the show, the offense is his baby, and the full reins of the defense will be in the hands of Graham.

“I told the players when I first got them, we’re trying to earn our position in that tradition in 2026, and that’s why I’m so excited to be here,” said Graham.

The Yale graduate knows the history of the team and the traditions that the Steelers themselves and their fan base hold with the highest standards.

“It’s my eighth year. I believe being a defensive coordinator, what had to be in the vision of what the coach has for the team, the head coach, I think that’s important,” said Graham. “But yes, I’m calling to play. I’m calling the defenses and putting together the scheme, and we’re doing it really to fit the players that are here. And like I said before, just trying to find a way to earn my way in this tradition. You know, I don’t have to come up with any gimmicks here in Pittsburgh.”

It’s Graham’s defense to run, but one will have to wonder how much of the wrinkles of Tomlin’s conversation while wearing the Black-N-Gold will have on Graham as he embarks on year one in Pittsburgh.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 18 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+7.5

+245

O 231.5

DEN

DEN

-7.5

-257

U 231.5

Apr 18 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+6.5

+203

O 219.5

NYK

NYK

-6.5

-223

U 219.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 hours ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 22 hours ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?
Betting · 2 months ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 months ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 2 months ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature

FUTURES

Assessing the Detroit Pistons' Odds and Playoff Path
NBA · 2 hours ago
Assessing the Detroit Pistons' Odds and Playoff Path
Exploring NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City vs. New York at +950
NBA · 2 hours ago
Exploring NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City vs. New York at +950
Are This Year's NBA Playoffs the Thunder's to Lose?
NBA · 2 days ago
Are This Year's NBA Playoffs the Thunder's to Lose?
Where Will LeBron, Giannis, and Zion End Up in the Offseason?
NBA · 3 days ago
Where Will LeBron, Giannis, and Zion End Up in the Offseason?
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Will it Be Flagg or Knueppel?
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Will it Be Flagg or Knueppel?