Chad Reuter’s Second Round Mock Draft for the 2026 NFL Draft

Have Your Say on Chad Reuter 2nd Round Projections!

The Verdict: Who Won Round 2?

Title: Steals, Reaches, and Game-Changers

We’ve seen 64 picks, and the 2026 landscape has officially shifted. Chad Reuter’s second round proved that while the first round is for the stars, the second round is for the starters.

From the Jets doubling down on pass-catchers for Ty Simpson to the Bears surrounding Caleb Williams with elite protection and weaponry, the draft’s middle frame was a masterclass in roster building.

Now it's your turn to weigh in: