NFL Mock Draft 2026: The Trolling Picks Your Team’s Front Office Might Be Dumb Enough to Make

7. Washington Commanders
RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
I’m torn between a politics or Commanders' futility gag here. Can the team draft a stadium/nickname protection injunction here? Or, could they make a Heath Shuler (1994, #3), Dwayne Haskins (2019, #15) extinction-level grab? If they don’t pick a top wideout to help out franchise QB, Jayden Daniels, the Commanders could be stuck with a Shuler-Haskins level dude slinging it in the Nation’s Capital soon enough.
Stuck in a tough spot, depending on what happens ahead of them, a gaffe could very well strike. With many fans and experts hoping they don’t settle for a certain former Fighting Irish RB here, taking his Notre Dame backup, Jadarian Price, is the monumental troll middle finger to the fans.