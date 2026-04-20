NFL Mock Draft 2026: The Trolling Picks Your Team’s Front Office Might Be Dumb Enough to Make

Have Your Say on this 2026 NFL Mock Draft Multiverse of Madness

Which Fantastical Ridiculous Reach Mirrors Reality?

Every fan base has that one moment where they feel they are on a Prank show.

We want to hear from you!

What is your team's draft pick that literally made you LOL in disgust?

Sound off in the comments below! Let us know if we missed a troll move even more chaotic than the Browns somehow trading their pick + Myles Garrett to the CFL for a Canadian near-beer hookup.