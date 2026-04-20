Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Wide Receiver Rankings | 2026 NFL Draft, Combine Results

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 WRs

The hierarchy of the 2026 NFL Draft has been set ablaze as the premier deep threats of college football dominate the latest projections. In his pivotal March 30 scouting report, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. formally anointed Jordyn Tyson as the class's top wideout, marking a definitive pivot in draft strategy for front offices league-wide. This shakeup highlights a clear trend: elite receivers are no longer just complementary pieces but are now the primary engines driving the top of the board.

The Ascent of the Elite Playmakers

The shifting landscape is most evident in the updated "Big Board" rankings, where Arizona State’s Tyson has catapulted to the No. 7 overall spot. Hot on his heels are Ohio State’s polished route-runner Carnell Tate and USC’s Makai Lemon, the latter of whom transitioned from Biletnikoff Award winner to a consensus top-tier pro prospect.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Zachariah Branch has silenced his skeptics, utilizing a dominant NFL Combine showing—headlined by a lightning-fast 4.35-second 40-yard dash—to cement his status. As the draft in Pittsburgh approaches, the concentration of wideouts within the Top 15 underscores a historically deep class where the race for WR1 remains a high-stakes dead heat.