Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Cornerback Rankings | 2026 NFL Draft, Combine Results

Mel Kiper NFL Draft Player Rankings
- Previous Rank: 3
- Top 25 Big Board: NR
- ESPN 3-Round Mock: 26th Pick Overall
- Team: Buffalo Bills (Miller)
- Kiper Mock 4.0 (4.15): 52nd, Packers
A true playmaker, Avieon Terrell filled up the stat sheet with 48 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles, and 3 sacks. His versatility stands out, as he can impact the game in coverage, as a blitzer, and against the run, making him one of the more dynamic defensive backs in the class.
Avieon Terrell's Measurements
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 186 lbs.
- Hand: 8 5/8"
- Arm: 31"
Avieon Terrell's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: 34 inches
- Broad Jump: 10'3"
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: 17