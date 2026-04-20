Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Cornerback Rankings | 2026 NFL Draft, Combine Results

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 CBs

As the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh draws near, draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his definitive cornerback rankings. While the premier tier remains the focal point for NFL front offices, this latest update reveals a major reshuffle among the "next wave" of defensive backs jockeying for early-round positioning.

Defensive Risers and Ball-Hawking Production

The most striking development is the surge of San Diego State standout Chris Johnson, who has vaulted to No. 6 in the positional rankings. Johnson’s meteoric rise is fueled by a stellar senior campaign in which he was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, punctuated by four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. His ascent highlights the volatility of this year's secondary class, where thin margins are separating the rising stars from those sliding down the board.