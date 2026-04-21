Matt Miller Ranks the Top 12 Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft | First-Round Grades

12) CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Matt Miller's NFL Draft Player Rankings (April 20)

Overall Draft Ranking: 12

12 Position Ranking: 2

2 Grade: 91

91 Mock Draft: No. 7 Overall | Commanders

Comp: Trent McDuffie

Mansoor Delane emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the country thanks to his lockdown coverage ability. Allowing just 10 completions last season with two interceptions, he consistently shut down opposing receivers and made plays on the ball.

"Delane emerged as the best cornerback in the FBS... a lockdown presence allowing only 10 completions." – Matt Miller