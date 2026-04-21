Top 3 Needs for All 32 Teams for the 2026 NFL Draft | Kiper Mock Draft Picks

Houston Texans
2025 Record: 12-5
2026 First-round Pick: No. 28 Overall
Top Needs: IOL, DT, CB
Mel's Mock Draft: Kadyn Proctor
“The focus for Houston in this draft is finding budding talented players who could become starters at the interior offensive line and defensive tackle. Right now, Houston has a guard duo of Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram, along with Jake Andrews at center. Ingram just signed a three-year deal, but Houston needs a long-term answer on the left side. Since coach DeMeco Ryans arrived in 2023, the Texans have rotated through starting defensive tackles. It's time for a long-term answer to pair with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. off the edge. With cornerback, it's more about depth, just in case Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr., or Kamari Lassiter suffer an injury.” — DJ Bien-Aime
Prospect Fit (Day 2): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
SportsGrid’s Take: Houston feels close, but the foundation still needs reinforcing in the trenches. The interior offensive line lacks a true long-term anchor, and the constant rotation at defensive tackle has prevented this front from reaching its full potential. Add in the need for secondary depth behind a talented but top-heavy group, and this draft could quietly determine whether the Texans take the next step as a contender.
Houston Texans Futures Odds
- 9.5 Wins: Over -110 | Under -110
- Make/Miss Playoffs: Make -148 | Miss +126