CBS Sports Updated Mock Draft | NFL Draft Combine Results

Fernando Mendoza feels like the obvious choice for Las Vegas at No. 1, and it’s easy to see why after a season where he threw for 2,980 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. He’s got the size, arm talent, and poise you build around, and the Raiders have already started laying the groundwork to support him. This is the kind of pick that resets a franchise.
"Let’s not overcomplicate this: The Raiders need a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is a worthy choice as the top overall pick." - Pereles
Fernando Mendoza's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 225 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 31 7/8"
Fernando Mendoza's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a