CBS Sports Updated Mock Draft | NFL Draft Combine Results

1) Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza feels like the obvious choice for Las Vegas at No. 1, and it’s easy to see why after a season where he threw for 2,980 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. He’s got the size, arm talent, and poise you build around, and the Raiders have already started laying the groundwork to support him. This is the kind of pick that resets a franchise.

"Let’s not overcomplicate this: The Raiders need a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is a worthy choice as the top overall pick." - Pereles

Fernando Mendoza's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'5"

6'5" Weight: 225 lbs.

225 lbs. Hand: 9 1/2"

9 1/2" Arm: 31 7/8"

Fernando Mendoza's Combine Results