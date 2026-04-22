2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s Top 30 Final Big Board Rankings

Mel Kiper Final Big Board (April 21)

The wait is almost over. With the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh set to kick off tomorrow, April 23–25, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his final, high-stakes refresh of the Big Board. In this April 21 update, Kiper expanded his rankings from a Top 25 to a Top 150, reflecting the depth of a class that has front offices working overtime in the final 24 hours.

The Elite Tier: Stability at the Top

While the draft board below them is in total flux, the "Great Eight" remain immovable. Kiper’s Top 8 prospects held their ground in this final update, signaling a clear consensus among elite scouts on the blue-chip cornerstones of this class. However, the first crack in the Top 10 appeared at wide receiver: Makai Lemon (USC) saw a minor slide, moving from No. 9 to No. 11.

The Late-Rise Rocket Ships

The story of the final 48 hours is the meteoric rise of several prospects who have vaulted up the board:

Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State): The dominant guard erased his previous slide, surging six spots from No. 18 to No. 12 .

Dillon Thieneman (Purdue): The instinctive safety continues his upward trajectory, climbing from No. 22 to No. 18 .

The Unranked Blitz: Three prospects made the rare jump from unranked all the way into the heart of the board: Max Iheananchor (ASU): Back at No. 19 . Blake Miller (Clemson): Re-enters the board at No. 20 . Denzel Boston (Washington): Secures the No. 21 spot.



Late-Cycle Fallers: The "Red Flag" Slide

As final medicals and scheme-fit meetings conclude, several former mainstays are tumbling down the board:

Ty Simpson (Alabama): The quarterback’s late-cycle volatility continues, sliding from No. 20 to No. 24 .

Jermod McCoy (Tennessee): The physical corner saw a significant drop, falling from No. 16 to No. 29 .

Out of the Top 30: High-profile names like Peter Woods (formerly No. 19, now No. 32), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (formerly No. 24, now No. 33), and Kayden McDonald (formerly No. 21, now No. 37) have officially been pushed out of Kiper’s elite "Big Board" circle.

Final Draft Prep

To provide the most complete scouting profile for tomorrow's festivities, we have paired this final Big Board with verified NFL Scouting Combine measurements and testing results. In a draft where the margins are this thin, these athletic benchmarks will be the tiebreakers when the clock starts running in Pittsburgh. Here are Mel Kiper's top 30 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.