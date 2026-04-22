NFL Draft: 3 Potential 1st Round Busts Headlined by Arvell Reese

Can't Miss is Rarer Than You Think

Thursday night arrives with its usual rush of anticipation. When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium, often greeted by a familiar chorus of boos, you know the draft is officially underway.

This is where everything changes. Front offices either validate months or even years of scouting work, or they begin to feel the consequences of misreading traits, projection, and fit. Fortunes can shift in a single pick. From the opening selection in Round One to pick No. 257 when the final name is called in the 2026 NFL Draft, stars can emerge from anywhere. At the same time, highly touted prospects can stall out just as quickly, never quite becoming the player teams envisioned on draft night.

That brings us to the three prospects I’ve highlighted. Make no mistake, the talent is there. Each brings traits, flashes, and moments that suggest they belong at the next level. And to be clear, I want them to succeed. That’s always the goal when evaluating these players who have put in years of work to reach this stage.

But evaluation requires honesty.

There are areas in each of their games that give pause, details that matter when the margin for error disappears on Sundays. The purpose here isn’t to tear down, but to balance the conversation. Too often, momentum builds, and a group-think “can’t-miss” label gets attached far too quickly, almost as if the path to Canton is already paved.

It’s not.

Scouting is a mix of conviction and caution. There will be hits. There will be misses. The key is recognizing both and understanding that potential is only part of the story.

It’s an educated guess. One perspective that others may not agree with. And in the world of the internet, where comment sections live beneath pieces like this, it’s enough to have even my own mother using every expletive in the book to question my character.

We'd love to hear what you think about the three prospects! Who are your boom-or-busts for the 2026 NFL Draft?