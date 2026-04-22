NFL Draft: 3 Potential 1st Round Busts Headlined by Arvell Reese

At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Arvell Reese brings the type of length, range, and athletic profile NFL teams covet in today’s linebackers. Built for space, Reese shows the ability to flow sideline-to-sideline, close quickly on ball carriers, and hold up in coverage against modern spread offenses. His frame and movement skills give him clear three-down potential at the next level.
Where Reese becomes a true boom-or-bust prospect is in the details. While the physical traits are evident, what immediately comes to mind is what happens in the trenches. In the opening game against Texas, you see him get pushed off the ball and contained repeatedly. Twice, as Arch Manning escaped the pocket, Reese was in position to make the tackle but just missed. An elite defender in pursuit should have made those plays.
Listen, he’s one hell of a football player. But as I’ve repeatedly watched his tape, it’s the “What am I not seeing here?” that others are. It’s a little scary, to be honest, when everyone is all-in, and you feel slightly hesitant to fasten in and buckle up.
Two players come to mind when I watch Reese, and both were considered can’t-miss prospects coming out of college. LSU’s Barkevious Mingo was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Nearly identical in size, 6’4”, 241 pounds, Mingo ran a 4.58 at the NFL Combine, while Reese blazed a 4.46.
Mingo spent nine years in the league as a journeyman, playing for seven different teams. When the Cleveland Browns selected him sixth overall, they surely believed they had landed the pass-rushing presence they coveted.
Another prospect who compares favorably to Reese is Isaiah Simmons, who measured 6-foot-4, 238 pounds and ran a 4.39 at the 2020 NFL Combine. He was selected eighth overall by the Arizona Cardinals. This is one of those times I was certain a player was a can’t-miss.
I was wrong about the elite ability that could have pushed Simmons into the rare company of some of the league’s all-time great defenders. That’s the space Reese currently occupies. He possesses so much raw ability, it’s hard to think otherwise.
There’s little question about his speed and athleticism; it’s obvious when he’s asked to use it. He shows good burst, and I love his ability to close on the ball when the timing is right. I just have concerns about his size and overall strength. He needs a clean path to football.
If everything clicks, Reese has the upside to become a rangy, impact linebacker who can stay on the field in all situations. If not, he risks becoming a rotational defender, limited to sub-packages and special teams.
Arvell Reese’s Boom/Busts Comps
- Boom: A mixture of Fred Warner and Micah Parsons
- Bust: Barkevious Mingo or Isaiah Simmons
Arvell Reese’s Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 241 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 32 1/2"
Arvell Reese’s Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.46
- 10-Yard Split: 1.58
- Vertical Jump: N/A
- Broad Jump: N/A
- 3-Cone Drill: N/A
- 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A