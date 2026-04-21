PFF’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Every First-Round Pick

#32 Arizona Cardinals (via SEA): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 211 lbs.

Hand: 9 3/8"

Arm: 30 7/8"

"Here, the Seahawks move down a pair of spots to enable their NFC West rival to select Simpson ahead of the Jets at No. 33. Simpson’s limited starting experience and size very well may drop him until Round 2, but Mike LaFleur and Arizona could like his intermediate precision and work from a clean pocket." - PFF

As the Cardinals continue to rebuild the roster, rookie head coach Mike LaFleur could look to strike and get his QB early on by moving back in the 1st and taking Ty Simpson. Taking Simpson in the 1st also attaches the 5th year option to his rookie deal.