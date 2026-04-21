PFF’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Every First-Round Pick

Kadyn Proctor's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'7"
- Weight: 352 lbs.
- Hand: 9 3/4"
- Arm: 33 3/8"
"Proctor could potentially stick on the perimeter, but his issues against power and moments getting locked out would be mitigated at guard, which would be perfect for Los Angeles. Regardless, Proctor’s 86.1 overall PFF grade should cement him as a bona fide first-rounder, with the potential to be taken much higher than this."
After injuries and lack of depth derailed the Chargers' offensive line by the end of last season, Justin Herbert needs all the protection he can get. Proctor, Joe Alt, and Rashawn Slater have the chance to control the line of scrimmage completely.