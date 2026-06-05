Steelers: Five Standout Players at OTA

Steelers: Standout Players at OTA

Jaquan Brisker, Safety

Bears Career Numbers

Total Tackles: 362

Sacks: 7

Interceptions: 4

Forced Fumbles: 4

Games: 52

Seeing Brisker up close, the first thing that stands out is his size and length. Then you watch No. 3 move around the field, and it becomes obvious why the Steelers targeted him. Simply put, he's a football player.

With nine interceptions during his college career and four defensive touchdowns, Brisker built a reputation as both a physical defender and a true playmaker on the back end of a defense.

One sequence during OTAs stood out. DK Metcalf hauled in a pass over the middle, and Brisker was in perfect position to deliver what would have been a thunderous hit. There is no contact during OTA practices, of course, but Brisker let out a yell as if to signal he had his target lined up and dead to rights.

“There was a couple teams calling,” Brisker said when discussing free agency this past March. “I felt like the opportunity was right here. Especially the way I’ll be used the way coach PG (Patrick Graham) said I’ll be used.”

That vision appears to align with the philosophy of Pittsburgh's defensive staff.

“Whenever I’ve worked in the secondary, we’ve always gotten the ball,” Joe Whitt Jr. said. “We’ve led the league in interceptions three or four times since I’ve been in the league.”

That emphasis on creating turnovers is a perfect fit for Brisker and his ball-hawking mentality.

“It’s all about leading the NFL in takeaways,” Brisker said.

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