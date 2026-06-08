USA Today Ranks All 32 NFL Starting Quarterbacks From Worst to Best

1) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Player Profile

Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 237 lbs

237 lbs Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills College: Wyoming

There’s still an argument that no quarterback means more to his team than Josh Allen does to Buffalo. He continues to play at an MVP level while carrying enormous expectations every season, especially in the postseason. The Bills made major changes around him this offseason, and if those moves pay off, Allen may finally have the roster to get him over the hump.

“Allen remains at or near the peak of his powers and may be as indispensable as any player in the league.” - Nate Davis