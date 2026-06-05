Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 2 hours ago

ESPN’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Phillies -215, O 8.5
SD

SD

4

PHI

PHI

6

Final
Orioles -102, U 10.5
BAL

BAL

8

BOS

BOS

2

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0
MLB · 11 hours ago
2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0
MLB Game Prediction: Padres vs. Phillies Matchup Analysis
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Game Prediction: Padres vs. Phillies Matchup Analysis
Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB · 4 days ago
Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
MLB · 4 days ago
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field