The 60 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Elgton Jenkins - C

New Team: Cleveland Browns

Contract: 2 Years, $24 Million

Cleveland is at it again. Needing to rebuild their offensive line, the Browns prioritized Elgton Jenkins in free agency. However, coming off a leg fracture and heading into his 30s, we don't see how the veteran offensive lineman fits into the Browns' plans.

Jenkins spent the first six years of his career on the left side of the line. However, he moved to center last season and the returns weren't nearly as promising. Jenkins allowed more pressure on the interior while still stacking up as an inferior run blocker.

Jenkins' best years came as a tackle, but the Browns are prioritizing him as their center for the next two years. More concerningly, the Browns' quarterbacks prioritize rushing the ball, and that's where Jenkins lags. It's a curious decision from the Browns, which, sadly, is par for the course.