ESPN’s Top 4 NFL Big Names Who Still Could Be Traded Before the Season

Ben Solak's Hypothetical Trade Offer: Kansas City Chiefs

Mock Trade Proposal

Giants Receive: 2027 fourth-round pick

2027 fourth-round pick Chiefs Receive: Kayvon Thibodeaux

"The Chiefs do have an extra third-rounder next year as a result of the Trent McDuffie trade, but I don't think the Giants will be able to wrench a Day 2 pick from anyone for Thibodeaux, who has been only a rotational player to this point in his career." - Ben Solak

Who Says No? The Giants. New York won't budge on a Thibodeaux deal unless it's for a day two pick, and a fourth-round offer won't get the deal done.