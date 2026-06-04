Cam Heyward, Mike Tomlin & Parking Spot

Heyward’s Deep Bond with Tomlin

I noticed it the first time I arrived at rookie minicamp.

There was something missing.

For nearly two decades, one voice helped define football on the Southside of Pittsburgh. It wasn’t just heard it was felt. Sharp, commanding, often hilarious and always authentic, Mike Tomlin possessed a rare ability to command a practice field while simultaneously keeping it loose.

During drills, his one-liners could draw laughter from players and media alike. One moment he’d be teaching, the next he’d be delivering a perfectly timed jab that reminded everyone football is serious business, but it doesn’t always have to feel that way.

Tomlin’s personality became part of the Steelers’ daily rhythm.

Now that voice is gone.

“We used to park next to each other every day, so that’s been a little bit different,” Cam Heyward said after OTA practices.

It wasn’t just said he was from the heart. A gigantic grown man expressing how deep their bond was and how the sting of Tomlin’s absence it felt when he pulls into work everyday.

For Heyward, it’s personal.

Since arriving as the 31st overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward has known only one head coach in the NFL. Over 238 games in a Steelers uniform, Tomlin wasn’t simply the man holding the whistle.

Tomlin was the constant the leader

Tomin was the voice that challenged him, trusted him, pushed him and ultimately watched him grow from a talented first-round pick into the emotional heartbeat of the franchise.

Football is often reduced to schemes, playbooks and X’s and O’s. Yet the sport’s strongest foundations are built on relationships.

The Tomlin-Heyward relationship spanned 15 seasons, countless practices, playoff runs, victories, frustrations and life milestones. It endured long enough that routines became traditions and traditions became part of everyday life.

That’s why Heyward’s recent reflection carried so much weight.

He wasn’t talking about game plans or defensive alignments.

He was talking about a parking spot.

A simple space beside another car that, for years, represented consistency in a profession where very little stays the same. Sometimes the strongest evidence of a meaningful relationship isn’t found under stadium lights. It’s found in the small moments that suddenly disappear.

Heyward understands that.

“Can’t mean we both can’t succeed in our next chapter, and making sure we all have a chance to just grow from that,” Heyward said.

There is maturity in those words.

The Steelers are moving forward. That’s what organizations do. New chapters eventually replace old ones.

The voice may no longer echo across the practice fields in Pittsburgh.

But for players like Heyward, the impact of the man behind it remains impossible to miss.

They parked next to each other.

Every day.

The kind of detail nobody notices until one day it isn’t there.

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