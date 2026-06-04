Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 46 minutes ago

Cam Heyward, Mike Tomlin & Parking Spot

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Heyward’s Deep Bond with Tomlin

I noticed it the first time I arrived at rookie minicamp.

There was something missing.

For nearly two decades, one voice helped define football on the Southside of Pittsburgh. It wasn’t just heard it was felt. Sharp, commanding, often hilarious and always authentic, Mike Tomlin possessed a rare ability to command a practice field while simultaneously keeping it loose.

During drills, his one-liners could draw laughter from players and media alike. One moment he’d be teaching, the next he’d be delivering a perfectly timed jab that reminded everyone football is serious business, but it doesn’t always have to feel that way.

Tomlin’s personality became part of the Steelers’ daily rhythm.

Now that voice is gone.

“We used to park next to each other every day, so that’s been a little bit different,” Cam Heyward said after OTA practices.

It wasn’t just said he was from the heart. A gigantic grown man expressing how deep their bond was and how the sting of Tomlin’s absence it felt when he pulls into work everyday.

For Heyward, it’s personal.

Since arriving as the 31st overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward has known only one head coach in the NFL. Over 238 games in a Steelers uniform, Tomlin wasn’t simply the man holding the whistle.

Tomlin was the constant the leader

Tomin was the voice that challenged him, trusted him, pushed him and ultimately watched him grow from a talented first-round pick into the emotional heartbeat of the franchise.

Football is often reduced to schemes, playbooks and X’s and O’s. Yet the sport’s strongest foundations are built on relationships.

The Tomlin-Heyward relationship spanned 15 seasons, countless practices, playoff runs, victories, frustrations and life milestones. It endured long enough that routines became traditions and traditions became part of everyday life.

That’s why Heyward’s recent reflection carried so much weight.

He wasn’t talking about game plans or defensive alignments.

He was talking about a parking spot.

A simple space beside another car that, for years, represented consistency in a profession where very little stays the same. Sometimes the strongest evidence of a meaningful relationship isn’t found under stadium lights. It’s found in the small moments that suddenly disappear.

Heyward understands that.

“Can’t mean we both can’t succeed in our next chapter, and making sure we all have a chance to just grow from that,” Heyward said.

There is maturity in those words.

The Steelers are moving forward. That’s what organizations do. New chapters eventually replace old ones.

The voice may no longer echo across the practice fields in Pittsburgh.

But for players like Heyward, the impact of the man behind it remains impossible to miss.

They parked next to each other.

Every day.

The kind of detail nobody notices until one day it isn’t there.

For more exclusive NFL Draft coverage, scouting reports, and interviews, visit College2Pro.com⁠

Follow on X: @BoMarchionte

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Marlins -108, U 8
MIA

MIA

4

WSH

WSH

1

Final
Tigers +120, O 8.5
DET

DET

7

TB

TB

2

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Game Prediction: Padres vs. Phillies Matchup Analysis
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Game Prediction: Padres vs. Phillies Matchup Analysis
Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB · 3 days ago
Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
MLB · 3 days ago
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
MLB · 5 days ago
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?