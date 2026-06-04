Steelers OTA Watch: Riley Nowakowski

NFL: Steelers Riley Nowakowski

The Indiana Breakthrough

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6’2 ¼

Weight: 250

Arm: 31 ½”

Hand: 8 ¾

Forty: 4.66

10-yard split: 1.7

Vertical Jump: 33.5”

Broad Jump: 9’11”

By the time Nowakowski arrived at Indiana, he had already spent years proving he could adapt.

What he hadn't yet received was an opportunity to show everything he could do.

That changed quickly under Curt Cignetti.

Indiana was building one of the nation's most surprising success stories, and Nowakowski fit perfectly within the program's culture. He wasn't flashy. He wasn't a former five-star recruit. He was a player who understood preparation, sacrifice and consistency.

Those traits suddenly had a larger stage.

The numbers reflected it.

After catching just 18 passes during his final two seasons at Wisconsin, Nowakowski exploded for 32 receptions, more than 350 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Near the goal line, Indiana found additional ways to utilize him. His only two rushing attempts of the season both resulted in touchdowns.

The production earned him recognition throughout the conference.

More importantly, it earned attention from NFL teams.

Scouts weren't just seeing statistics. They were seeing possibilities.

At 250 pounds, he moved differently than many players his size. At the NFL Combine, he posted a 4.66-second forty-yard dash while displaying the athleticism that had quietly developed through years of positional changes.

The player who once couldn't find a role had suddenly become difficult to define.

Was he a tight end?

A fullback?

An H-back?

The answer was becoming all of the above.

And that flexibility made him particularly attractive to professional coaches searching for players capable of creating matchup problems.

One organization, in particular, saw tremendous value in exactly that type of player.

The Pittsburgh Steelers.