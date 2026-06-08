Colin Cowherd’s Push for Steelers to trade T.J. Watt

Steelers: Stacked at Outside Linebacker

The Quarterback Angle Nobody Wants to Discuss

This is where the conversation becomes uncomfortable.

The Steelers invested draft capital in both Will Howard and Drew Allar, but neither player should prevent the organization from pursuing a franchise quarterback if the right opportunity presents itself in 2027.

Mike McCarthy's entire coaching legacy is tied to quarterback development. From Aaron Rodgers to Dak Prescott, his greatest successes have come with signal callers he believed could lead a championship-caliber offense.

If Pittsburgh enters the 2027 NFL Draft armed with multiple first-round selections or additional premium picks, the franchise suddenly gains flexibility.

Flexibility creates options.

Options create opportunity.

Trading Alex Highsmith would likely bring meaningful draft compensation.

Trading T.J. Watt could potentially produce a massive haul that reshapes the future of the organization.

Nobody inside the building is giving up on Howard or Allar.

If McCarthy identifies a quarterback he believes can become the next face of the franchise, additional draft ammunition could allow Pittsburgh to move aggressively up the board.

That's the hidden layer beneath every trade discussion.

It may not be about replacing Watt or Highsmith.

It may be about positioning the Steelers to find the next Ben Roethlisberger.

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