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NFL · 39 minutes ago

Mel Kiper’s Top 14 Defensive Tackles | NFL Draft Final Rankings

John Canady

Host · Writer

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
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Apr 22 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORL

ORL

+10.5

+335

O 219.5

DET

DET

-10.5

-355

U 219.5

Apr 22 9:30 PM
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PHX

PHX

+18.5

+1011

O 215.5

OKC

OKC

-18.5

-1329

U 215.5

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