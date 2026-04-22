Mel Kiper’s Top 14 Defensive Tackles | NFL Draft Final Rankings

2026 NFL Draft: Kiper's Defensive Tackle Rankings

With the 2026 NFL Draft one day away, Mel Kiper Jr. has released a major refresh of his Defensive Tackle positional rankings. This year’s interior class is defined by a rare blend of massive frames and lateral quickness, offering a volatile mix of classic run-stuffers and high-upside sub-package pass rushers.

The Elite Tier: Dominance at the Top

Peter Woods (Clemson): Maintaining a firm grip on the DT1 spot, Woods remains the premier interior prospect. Despite a slight dip in his overall Big Board ranking earlier this year, his disruptive tape at Clemson makes him the consensus "safe" blue-chip pick.

Kayden McDonald (Ohio State): A model of consistency, the Buckeyes' star is locked in as Kiper's DT2 . Fresh off a season as a unanimous All-American, McDonald’s combination of size ( 326 lbs ) and technique has made him a staple of the elite tier.

Christen Miller (Georgia): The latest product of the Georgia defensive line factory, Miller rounds out the top three, bringing the refined athleticism NFL scouts crave for modern interior pressure.

New Blood in the Top 10

The board underwent a significant shakeup this week, with three massive SEC risers crashing the Top 10:

No. 7: Tyler Onyedim (Texas A&M): A physical specimen who has seen his stock soar thanks to a high-motor senior campaign.

No. 8: Chris McClellan (Missouri): McClellan’s ability to anchor the middle while providing interior pass rush has vaulted him into the elite conversation.

No. 10: Nick Barrett (South Carolina): Rounding out the new-look Top 10, Barrett brings a "lunch pail" toughness that has caught the attention of scouts in the season's final stretch.

The Shifting Board: These gains come at the expense of Penn State’s Zane Durant and Florida State’s Darrell Jackson Jr., both of whom have dropped out of the Top 10 entirely. Meanwhile, Ole Miss standout Zxavian Harris saw the biggest slide of the cycle, tumbling from No. 10 down to No. 19 as concerns over positional consistency linger.

Combine Impact & sleepers

Lee Hunter (Texas Tech): A versatile senior holding the DT4 spot with 32.5 career tackles for loss .

Caleb Banks (Florida): Holds the DT5 spot, fueled by a record-breaking Combine performance featuring a 7' 1.75" wingspan —the longest recorded for a DT in nearly 30 years.

Kaleb Proctor (SE Louisiana): The draft’s true "hidden gem." Drawing major intrigue as a late-round sleeper with elite pass-rush upside.

As the draft in Pittsburgh nears, the interior defensive line remains one of the deepest and most volatile groups on Kiper’s board.