2026 NFL Mock Draft: NFL Nation’s Expert Picks for Each Team

Pick 32: Seattle Seahawks

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

"With a league-low four selections, the Seahawks probably will look to trade back. But in this scenario, they go with a replacement for Riq Woolen by taking Johnson." -- Brady Henderson

After winning it all in 2025, the Seahawks have several needs, but not a whole lot of picks. I think they trade back and take the extra picks to reload.