2026 NFL Mock Draft: NFL Nation’s Expert Picks for Each Team

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
" Chicago had the best pass-blocking unit last season, but there's uncertainty at left tackle because of Ozzy Trapilo's knee injury. Despite being a rookie, Proctor would shoot to the top of the list of options to start day one." -- Courtney Cronin
Proctor going at 25 may be a disappointment for him, but a great grab for the Bears. He is super athletic as Alabama used him to run the ball at times. However, the Tide's run blocking was not great and he was part of the problem.