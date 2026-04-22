Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Tight Ends/H-Backs | NFL Draft Final Rankings

Previous Rank: 1 TE
Mel's Big Board: 15
Kenyon Sadiq's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 241 lbs.
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 31 1/2"
Kenyon Sadiq broke out in 2025 with 51 receptions for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the more intriguing tight ends in the class. At six-foot-three, 245 pounds, he offers the size and athleticism to create mismatches, especially in the red zone.
He’s comfortable working the seams and shows toughness after the catch, giving him real Day 2 upside, if not Day 1, especially if his blocking continues to develop.
Kenyon Sadiq's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.39
- 10-Yard Split: 1.54
- Vertical Jump: 43.5"
- Broad Jump: 11'1"
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: 26