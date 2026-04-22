Mel Kiper’s Top 10 Tight Ends/H-Backs | NFL Draft Final Rankings

HM: Dallen Bentley, Utah (HB11)

Previous Rank: NR

Mel's Big Board: NR

Dallen Bentley's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'4"

6'4" Weight: 253 lbs.

253 lbs. Hand: 9 1/4"

9 1/4" Arm: 33 1/8"

Dallen Bentley put together an impressive 2025 campaign with 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as a productive and physical presence in Utah’s offense. At six-foot-four, 264 pounds, he brings rare size for the position and uses it well to win through contact.

Bentley offers a strong catch radius and the ability to power through defenders after the catch, giving him intriguing upside as a traditional in-line tight end who can also stretch the seam.

Dallen Bentley's Combine Results