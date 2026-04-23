Mel Kiper’s Updated Top 21 Wide Receivers | NFL Draft Final Rankings

NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. WR Rankings

The wait is finally over. The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh starts tonight, April 23, and the wide receiver hierarchy has been set ablaze at the eleventh hour. In his definitive final scouting report, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has expanded his positional rankings, and here are his Top 21, signaling unprecedented depth in this year's class of pass-catchers. While Jordyn Tyson remains the anointed WR1, the volatility throughout the rest of the board proves that NFL front offices are aggressively recalibrating their draft strategies.

Late-Breaking Shuffles in the Top 10

While the top three remain a fortress, the rest of the Top 10 underwent a seismic shift just hours before the first pick. The biggest "risers" on the board are Washington's Denzel Boston, who skyrocketed from No. 7 to No. 4, and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., who jumped from No. 8 to No. 5. These surges come as former favorites slide: Zachariah Branch (Georgia) dropped from 4 to No. 6, Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) fell from 5 to No. 8, and KC Concepcion (NC State) dipped from 6 to No. 9.

With 21 receivers now earning elite-grade status, tonight’s first round in the Steel City is poised to be dominated by the primary engines of the modern offense: the deep-threat playmakers.