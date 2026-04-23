Mel Kiper Jr.’s Final NFL Mock Draft 4.0 With Updated First & Second-Round Picks

1) Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza gives the Raiders something they’ve been chasing for years, a quarterback who can actually settle things down. He doesn’t play rushed, he doesn’t force bad throws, and there’s a level of control to his game that fits a team desperate for stability under center. This is about finally fixing a position that’s held them back.

"Considering the Raiders have been among the bottom five in QBR over the past five seasons (44.8), there's no reason to overthink this." - Mel Kiper Jr.

Fernando Mendoza's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 225 lbs.

Hand: 9 1/2"

Arm: 31 7/8"

Fernando Mendoza's Combine Results