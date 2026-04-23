Matt Miller’s Final Top 35 Prospects on 2026 NFL Draft Day

35) WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Previous Rank: 22

Denzel Boston is a big-play X receiver with size, speed, and explosive burst off the line. Boston’s hands and focus make him highly reliable, rarely dropping passes despite heavy target volume.

"Boston combines size, speed, and concentration to dominate the boundary." - Matt Miller

Denzel Boston's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: n/a

10-Yard Split: n/a

Vertical Jump: 35"

Broad Jump: n/a

3-Cone Drill: n/a

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28

Bench Press: n/a

Matt Miller Mock Draft (March 30)