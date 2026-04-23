Matt Miller’s Final Top 35 Prospects on 2026 NFL Draft Day

With the 2026 NFL Draft beginning tonight, ESPN’s Matt Miller has released his final definitive rankings. After evaluating 483 prospects, the board has seen a massive late-week shakeup. Miller’s April 17 update brings significant movement in the Top 35, which could signal how the first round unfolds in Pittsburgh.
The Headline: A New CB1 Emerges
The first shift comes at the tail end of the top 10. While the Top 9 remain locked in, Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) has officially overtaken Mansoor Delane (LSU). McCoy vaults to #10 overall, claiming the crown as Miller’s top-ranked cornerback, while Delane slides to the #12 spot.
The Risers & Fallers
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The Trenches: A massive "green" arrow for Offensive Tackles. Monroe Freeling (GA) and Kadyn Proctor (AL) both made double-digit jumps into the top 25.
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The DT Slide: It’s a bad week for interior defensive linemen. High-profile names like Peter Woods (Clemson) and Caleb Banks (Florida) saw significant tumbles, falling out of the top 40.
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Skill Position Shuffles: Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) officially leapfrogs Jordyn Tyson (ASU) in the wideout rankings.