2026 NFL Draft Day: Every NFL Team’s Biggest Regret Pick Since 2016

The Picksburgh Confessional: Who is Your Team’s Biggest Draft Booboo?

Tonight, as the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off at Point State Park, the air in Pittsburgh is thick with optimism. Fans are already envisioning Fernando Mendoza or Jeremiyah Love hoisting trophies in their team's colors. But let’s be real: for every diamond in the rough, there’s a lump of coal that cost a GM their job.

Drafting is an inexact science, and sometimes the can't-miss prospect hits the league and... well, misses and misses hard. Before we find out who the next franchise savior is, let’s air out some dirty laundry.

Let’s Hear Your Draft Day Trauma:

Which player did your franchise blatantly miss out on? We’re talking about the Bears passing on Patrick Mahomes for Mitchell Trubisky, or the Vikings taking Anthony Barr while Aaron Donald was still sitting there. Who is the superstar that was gift-wrapped for your team, only for your front office to say, "Nah, we good"?

Who was your team's biggest Bust? The jersey you bought that was in the clearance bin by October. The Zach Wilson or Trey Lance of your franchise, someone who had the it factor everywhere except on an NFL field.

Who do you wish your team had picked and STILL had? Is there a what-if player that haunts your Sundays?



Drop Your Biggest Regrets in the Comments!

The 2026 Draft starts tonight. Will your team finally get it right, or are we adding another name to the Booboo list by tomorrow morning? Tell us your team's biggest draft disaster in the comments!

Who is the one player your franchise simply cannot live down?