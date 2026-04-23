2026 NFL Draft Day: Every NFL Team’s Biggest Regret Pick Since 2016

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh tonig, and while every fanbase is currently high on hope, history tells a darker story. Even though Jared Goff became a franchise-altering superstar, there's a case to be made that he's a regret for the Rams. There is also a first-round bust like Bryce Young, who has made strides recently, but when you see who the Panthers could have had, you may cash in your Carolina season tix.
From the Bears passing on a generational legend to the Jets swinging and missing (again) on a franchise savior, the last decade has been a graveyard of can't-miss prospects. As we prepare to see stars like Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love walk across the stage at Point State Park, let’s take a painful look back at the picks every front office wishes they could have back.
Here is the single biggest draft regret for every NFL team since 2016.