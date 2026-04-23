47 Steals on 2026 NFL Draft Day: Small-School Stars Set to Shock the League

2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: Mining for Value

The Draft Board’s Hidden Soulful Song

With the 2026 NFL Draft night upon us, the board in Pittsburgh features a few spots that jump off the page for very different reasons, but they all offer a clear dream matchup worth targeting. While the world is obsessing over Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers’ title run, we’re looking at the sleepers carrying an enormous workload without the national spotlight.

This draft is a tale of two cities: the blue-chip factory at Ohio State and the mid-round, small-school gems, ready to put an NFL defense in a blender. From NDSU's dual-threat dynamo Cole Payton to the technician's delight of Devin Voisin, these 47 prospects reek of pro potential.

Let's start the sleeper party on the next slide.