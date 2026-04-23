47 Steals on 2026 NFL Draft Day: Small-School Stars Set to Shock the League

46. Michael Wortham, WR/ATH (Montana)
The Versatile All-Purpose Machine
Wortham was arguably the most dynamic playmaker in the FCS last season, serving as a Swiss Army knife for the Grizzlies. He posted a massive stat line in 2025, recording 85 receptions for 1,224 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 345 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground as a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield.
He hit the East-West Shrine Bowl harder than a freight train hit across the middle, showcasing a blender-like agility and short-area burst that had scouts scrambling for his tape. Wortham’s efficiency in space allows him to maximize touches, using his elite body control to make the first defender miss and turn simple screens into explosive chunk plays.
For a creative play-caller, he is a matchup nightmare who can fill multiple roles, from a traditional slot receiver to a gadget weapon in complex packages. His production rating and special teams value make him a high-floor flyer who could provide a presto solution for an offense needing a spark in the late rounds.