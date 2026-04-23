Mel Kiper’s Updated Top 21 EDGE NFL Draft Final Rankings

NFL Draft: Mel Kiper EDGE Rankings

The wait is over—the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh officially begins tonight, April 23. In a major final recalibration released on April 21, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has overhauled his board, merging his separate Defensive End and Outside Linebacker rankings into one definitive EDGE category. This shift reflects a league-wide demand for versatile disruptors who can terrorize the pocket from any alignment.

Elite Talent at the Peak

The new combined rankings are headlined by a pair of "blue-chip" superstars who have officially cemented themselves as Top 5 overall prospects. Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and David Bailey (Texas Tech)—both formerly classified as OLBs—lead the class, followed by a dense tier of high-impact defensive ends. Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami), Zion Young (Missouri), Akheem Mesidor (Miami), and Keldric Faulk (Auburn) all carry Top 30 grades, providing a deep pool of first-round talent.

The Meteor Rise of Malachi Lawrence

Perhaps the biggest storyline in the home stretch is the ascent of UCF’s Malachi Lawrence. After previously sitting at No. 6 among OLBs, Lawrence has vaulted to the No. 7 EDGE spot, leapfrogging several high-profile names on his way up. With 15 edge defenders currently represented in Kiper’s overall Top 75, tonight's first round and Day 2 on Friday in the Steel City are poised to be dominated by the men who bring the pressure.