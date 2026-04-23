Who follows Fernando Mendoza to Las Vegas in this mock draft?

The three days that will define the Las Vegas Raiders for the foreseeable future have arrived.

With the first draft for new head coach Klint Kubiak, the Raiders have the opportunity to change the course of the franchise.

The first pick feels relatively obvious, with Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza all but locked in. However, the exciting developments will come after, with several needs still on the roster and plenty of picks to make things happen.

With that in mind, here is who I have heading to the Silver and Black with just hours before the Raiders are officially on the clock.

Round 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders are starved for a franchise quarterback, and Mendoza’s as close to one as there is in this class. No need to overcomplicate things.

TRADE: Raiders trade Picks 36 and 102 to Houston Texans for Pick 28

With some teams looking to move up in the class, the Raiders use one of the three fourth-round picks at their disposal to move back in the first round. Several teams could be looking to move (Buffalo and Seattle), but Houston decides to leverage the board and pick up a couple more picks to keep their own youth movement going.

Round 1, Pick 28: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston was a consideration, but the move to a 3-4 defense necessitates a nose tackle.

McDonald might not develop into a serious pass-rushing threat, but a massive presence up the middle of the defense who swallows up blockers like Kirby and establishes the Raiders against the run will be greatly appreciated. He would create a nice complement to Adam Butler and Thomas Booker on the defensive line. Not the sexiest pick, but why not go after the best at the position?

Round 3, Pick 67: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch would be the ‘vibes’ pick due to his Las Vegas roots and relation to Raiders legend Cliff Branch, but his skill set might be a little too similar to Tre Tucker for comfort.

Instead, the Raiders elect not only to grab the X receiver they currently lack, but one with built-in chemistry for their new franchise quarterback. Sarratt should be a nice counter to sophomores Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr., and Kubiak can use his connection with Mendoza to manufacture touches for him early. This is the kind of pick that can easily wind up being much better than the number suggests.

Round 4, Pick 117: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Safeties Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina) and Bud Clark (TCU) would definitely be up for consideration if they slide (or if the Raiders keep the fourth-round pick that was traded away), but this might be a bit too steep for them to fall.

Muhammad has one of the better size-speed combinations among this year’s crop of defensive backs, and the Raiders have focused on this with Darien Porter last year. A year of development in a NFL weight room would be beneficial.

Round 4, Pick 134: Logan Taylor, OT/OG, Boston College

Taylor’s teammate in Jude Bowry was also up for consideration, but this is a prospect John Spytek will not need much convincing on.

With starting experience at every position except center, Taylor projects better as a guard at the next level. Depth on the interior is a must, and there is a non-zero chance Taylor winds up pushing sophomore Caleb Rogers. Another high-upside pick.

Round 5, Pick 175: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

A sub-six foot linebacker without a standout athletic trait is usually bad news, but York is a different case.

York has said that he models his game after Nakobe Dean, who the Raiders signed during free agency. That alone could catch some attention, and York has emerged as an overachiever in a loaded SEC. The hope with this pick is that he turns into an Ivan Pace-type, starting as a special teams gunner with the potential for more.

Round 6, Pick 185: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

The Bloomington triplets get reunited!

Another player who benefits from Mendoza’s presence, Black offers a more physical style of runner for the Raiders to use. He will not take too many carries away from Ashton Jeanty, but his pass protection chops could warrant some third-down work.

Round 6, Pick 208: Lorenzo Styles Jr., CB/S, Ohio State

If Thornton was the ‘Al Davis pick’ last year, say hello to his defensive counterpart.

A 4.27-second 40-yard dash time put the brother of potential top-five pick Sonny Styles on the map, and speed has always been attractive in the eyes of the Raiders. While Lorenzo has played mostly at corner at Ohio State, some have considered him more of a center field safety, which is something the Raiders do not yet have in their room. Playing a sixth-round rookie is hardly an ideal situation, but Styles has the athletic profile worth developing.

Round 7, Pick 219: Mitchell Melton, EDGE, Virginia

A kicker to push Matt Gay during training camp also came to mind, but the Raiders instead choose to take Melton and keep him from undrafted free agency.

A pair of torn ACLs nearly derailed Melton’s career at Ohio State, but a move to Virginia and a strong season put him back on the map. The Raiders actually had Melton as a top-30 visit, so they do have some noted interest if the medicals check out. If so, more pass rushers are never a bad thing, especially with Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson being pending free agents after this season.