Jets Waiting Game for Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

New York Jets

The Jets sit in one of the more fascinating quarterback situations entering Day 3, not because of what they have, but because of what they don’t.

Geno Smith provides veteran experience and can stabilize an offense, but at this stage of his career, he’s a known commodity. There’s value in that, but there’s also a ceiling. Behind him, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe round out the room, and neither profiles as a long-term developmental solution with meaningful upside. Cook brings athleticism, Zappe brings system familiarity, but neither changes the trajectory of the position group.

That’s where Nussmeier enters the picture.

The Jets are not in a position where they must take a quarterback but that’s exactly why they should consider it. There’s no pressure to rush him onto the field, yet there’s also no entrenched future starter blocking his path. That combination is rare. It creates a scenario where a fourth-round quarterback could realistically climb the depth chart within a season.

From a roster-building standpoint, this is the ideal time to take the swing. The Jets have filled major needs elsewhere. Day 3 becomes about value, and Nussmeier represents value if the staff believes in his arm talent and developmental curve.

The risk lies in passing on him.

Quarterback-needy teams later in the round or even early in Round 5 could easily justify selecting him based on upside alone. And once he’s gone, the remaining options are likely shifts toward camp arms rather than legitimate developmental prospects.

The Jets don’t need a quarterback to survive 2026. But they do need one to evolve beyond it.

That’s the difference.

Jets Current QB Room