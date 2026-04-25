Jets Waiting Game for Garrett Nussmeier

New England Patriots
The Patriots are in a unique position compared to the other teams on this list. At the top of the depth chart, there is no question.
Drake Maye is coming off a season that saw him finish second in MVP voting. He is the franchise quarterback, and the organization is firmly committed to building around him.
But behind him, the structure drops off quickly.
Tommy DeVito currently holds the backup role, and while he has shown flashes in limited opportunities, the gap between him and Maye is significant. More importantly, there is little in the way of developmental depth beyond that.
That’s where the opportunity presents itself.
Garrett Nussmeier would not be brought in to compete with Maye. That’s not the discussion. The focus would be on building a more complete quarterback room—one that includes both immediate backup support and long-term developmental potential.
Right now, the Patriots have one of those elements. They don’t have both.
Nussmeier provides a low-cost option to address that imbalance. He can develop within the system, learn behind an established starter, and potentially grow into a reliable No. 2 or more, depending on progression.
The risk for New England isn’t at the top of the depth chart.
It’s what happens if Maye misses time.
At that point, the drop-off becomes a factor that can impact the entire offense. Adding a player like Nussmeier doesn’t eliminate that concern, but it gives the coaching staff another option one with traits worth developing.
The Patriots are secure at quarterback.
But they’re not complete.
And Day 3 is where teams close those gaps.
Patriots Current QB Room
- QB 1 - Drake Maye
- QB 2 - Garrett Nussmeier