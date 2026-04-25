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NFL · 2 hours ago

Chargers turn focus to offensive line help on Day 2, after Mesidor selection

Fernando Ramirez

Host · Writer

The Chargers decided to address their pass rush in the first round on Thursday night, selecting University of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

It was a significant need, especially after losing Odafe Oweh in free agency, so Mesidor will come in as the third edge rusher alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

“It’s fire, as the young people would say," Harbaugh said about the trio.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz chimed in, saying, “it’s lit.”

You know what would be lit? Getting a left guard to protect quarterback Justin Herbert. He was sacked and hit a combined 129 times, which led the league. One of the lasting images from the playoff loss against the Patriots was linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and defensive lineman Elijah Ponder twisting him like a pretzel, forcing the ball loose. Herbert remained on the ground in pain as Zion Johnson, Mekhi Becton, and Bradley Bozeman stood over him.

They brought in Tyler Biadasz at center and Cole Strange at right guard, but the unit still needs improvement, even with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater returning from injury. They need a left guard.

There are several offensive linemen they could target in the second round, including Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis, Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, Iowa’s Gennings Dunker, and Kentucky’s Jalen Farmer.

During the press conference with Hortiz and Harbaugh, both anticipated questions about the offensive line.

“This is a good, deep draft," Hortiz said. “There’s going to be players in the second, in the third, in the fourth. I’m telling you, there’s going to be linemen there available."

Hortiz said he and Harbaugh discussed it before the press conference, acknowledging the importance of solidifying the offensive line.

The Chargers are in win-now mode, especially after selecting Mesidor. They need players who can come in and make an immediate impact. As Seattle showed last year, a strong draft and contributions from young players can make all the difference.

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