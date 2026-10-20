ESPN Ranks College Football’s 6 Undefeated Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out Ahead of Week 8

It's Your Turn! Which Team has the Best Chance of Going Undefeated?

Join the Path to Perfection Debate

We’ve officially audited ESPN's FPI regular season projections, but college football is all about the debate!

The Big 12 Shock: Can any of the three teams (or more!) actually run the table out West to secure a bye in the 12-team playoff?

Who is the next undefeated team to lose? Which team should be most worried about this week?

Drop your thoughts and pick a team you think could go undefeated in the comments!