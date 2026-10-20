Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Going Into Week 8

Have Your Say! What Does the College Football Playoff Bracket End Up Looking Like?

Join the CFP Debate: Who Wins the National Championship?

We've completely overhauled our 12-team College Football Playoff predictions after a wild Week 7, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE NEW #1: Does Ohio State deserve the top overall seed after beating Indiana , or should 6-0 Miami (consensus #1 in AP/Coaches) be holding the crown?

UPSET AFTERMATH: Can Georgia and Notre Dame shake off shocking Week 7 losses and make deep runs from top-four bye seeds?

NEWCOMER ALERT: Are the 6-0 UCLA Bruins legitimate national contenders after knocking off Wisconsin with a backup quarterback?

Drop your hot takes and playoff bracket in the comments!