Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Going Into Week 8

Road to the Ring: Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Heading Into Week 8
Seven weeks of the 2026 college football season are in the books, and Week 7 was pure, unadulterated madness across the country. From top-ranked Georgia getting stunned between the hedges to BYU knocking off undefeated Notre Dame in Provo and Texas dropping another heartbreaker, the national title picture has been thrown straight into a blender.
Heading into Week 8, here is our updated prediction for how the 12-team College Football Playoff field stacks up following a wild Saturday of football.