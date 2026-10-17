UCLA keeps perfect season alive with 17-7 victory over Wisconsin

PASADENA, Calif. — The Bob Chesney-led UCLA Bruins are one of the biggest stories in college football in 2026.

And for good reason.

After defeating No. 13 Oregon at Autzen Stadium for the Bruins’ first road win over the Ducks since 2004 and putting the college football world on notice, UCLA faced another test Saturday: proving the upset was no fluke.

The Bruins delivered with another statement victory, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 17-7 at the Rose Bowl to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2022.

"It was just a battle," Chesney said. "These guys came to play."

Wisconsin entered Saturday riding a four-game winning streak that included a road upset of Penn State and averaged more than 36 points per game during that stretch. UCLA’s defense continued its strong play against Big Ten opponents, holding the Badgers to seven points and limiting starting quarterback Colton Joseph to six completions on 16 attempts for 66 yards.

“I think it just came down to fundamentals,” defensive back Mason Rivera said. “We played really sound football.”

Making his first career FBS start after starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered a knee injury against Oregon last week, senior quarterback Ty Dieffenbach rose to the occasion — completing 22 of 33 passes for a career-high 264 yards to earn his first victory in the Blue and Gold.

"Five years ago, I'm sitting in the stands watching guys do this, and now I'm there, it was special to me," Dieffenbach said postgame. "Being here at UCLA is a dream come true."

No. 12 UCLA’s defense forced a punt on Wisconsin’s opening possession, sending Dieffenbach onto the field for the first time in one of college football’s most iconic settings.

Dieffenbach orchestrated a 16-play, 84-yard drive that consumed nearly nine minutes and ended with a 24-yard field goal, giving the Bruins a 3-0 lead. UCLA followed with another lengthy possession, taking seven and a half minutes off the clock before Wayne Knight punched in a one-yard touchdown for his 11th rushing score of the season.

FEED THE DARK NIGHT. @Wayneknight25 ️ — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 18, 2026

The biggest factor in the Bruins’ ability to sustain drives and generate scoring opportunities was their consistent execution on third down. UCLA converted on seven of its first eight attempts and finished 13-for-20 (65.0%) on the day, while Wisconsin managed just three conversions on 11 tries (27.3%).

"Starting on Monday nights, we’re working every single day on third down," Dieffenbach said. "We knew they were gonna play a lot of man, which is really good for us. Our guys go out there and make a play."

Shortly after Wisconsin cut UCLA’s lead to three following an interception on a trick-play double pass, the Bruins opened the fourth quarter backed up deep in their own territory. With the rushing attack struggling to produce explosive plays on the ground, Chesney put the ball in the hands of his new quarterback.

Dieffenbach didn't flinch.

Facing first-and-18 from his own 3-yard line, the Cal Poly transfer fired a strike down the left sideline to wide receiver Landon Ellis for a 28-yard gain — sparking a game-defining sequence.

Three plays later, Dieffenbach found Semaj Morgan running wide open up the seam for a 33-yard gain on third down to put UCLA in the red zone.

Senior running back Anthony Woods capped the 97-yard drive with his fourth touchdown of the season from three yards out, extending the Bruins’ lead to two possessions with fewer than 12 minutes remaining.

.@Anthony5k_ punches it in : NBC https://t.co/syCCTIm9CM — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 18, 2026

"[I have] confidence in my receivers, confidence in my O-line," Dieffenbach said. "We’ve thrown these throws more than 100 times now. The receivers believed in me.”

Coming off a 3-9 season, few could have predicted UCLA would emerge as the Big Ten’s last unbeaten team, particularly with powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Oregon and reigning national champion Indiana in the conference.

Chesney, however, believed in what his team could eventually become.

“You gotta believe yourself," Chesney said. "I think that's the most important thing. I believe in these guys. I told them back in the spring that there’s fibers of a really high-level football team that exists within this program, and we just need to put it all together."

Having played for James Madison in 2025 before transferring to UCLA, Ellis offered a simple explanation for what has fueled the Bruins’ rapid transformation.

“It’s the Chesney train," Ellis said. "I think the progress that we made from January to now is just out of this world. It would be really hard to go back in history and find teams that turned it around this fast."

In the days leading up to UCLA’s first home game in nearly a month, the college football world debated whether the Bruins’ upset of Oregon was a product of circumstance or a sign that they could emerge as legitimate College Football Playoff contenders.

On Saturday, UCLA provided its answer.

They are here to stay.

We’re just trying to silence outside noise," Dieffenbach said. "We’re just getting started."

Ellis, who finished the game with two catches for 57 yards, delivered a clear message to anyone who still doubts what UCLA can accomplish this season.

“If you’re not all the way in, I don’t know what you’re doing, but I would get on it."