Predicting the 1st Loss for All 9 Undefeated College Football Teams Heading Into Week 7

Big Ten: UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins Team Profile

Head Coach: Bob Chesney (1st Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Dean Kennedy

Defensive Coordinator: Colin Hitschler

Location: Pasadena, California

Stadium: Rose Bowl

2026 Record: 5-0 (3-0)

AP Top 25 Ranking: 12

The UCLA Bruins shocked the Oregon Ducks in Week 6, potentially setting up an improbable run through their conference schedule. If they can get past Minnesota at the start of November, they will be well on their way to the Big Ten Championship Game. Unfortunately, we don't think they survive the Minnesota cold.

Predicted First Loss: Week 10 @ Minnesota