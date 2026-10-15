12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on the AP Poll

2026 College Football Playoff Teams Based on AP Poll Rankings

AP Bracketology: Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Based on the Latest AP Poll

Six weeks of the 2026 college football season are in the books, and Week 6 completely revolutionized the national championship landscape. Under updated straight-seeding playoff protocols, the top four overall seeds and 1st-round byes go strictly to the four highest-ranked teams chosen by the selection committee, regardless of whether they won a conference championship or operate as an Independent like Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked Group of 6 representative is guaranteed a ticket to the 12-team dance, which belongs to No. 23 Boise State (5-1) following their Week 6 win over Fresno State.

Converting the latest AP Top 25 Poll into the updated postseason bracket, here is how the projected 12-team College Football Playoff field and matchups stack up heading into Week 7.