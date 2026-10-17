TST Best Bets: October 17, 2026

Alabama won’t have much time to dwell on its loss to Georgia, with a trip to rival Tennessee offering the Crimson Tide a chance to get back on track. Meanwhile, Kentucky has survived overtime in consecutive weeks, and keeping its winning streak alive will mean beating an Oklahoma team fresh off an upset of Texas.

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First Pick: Alabama -7.5 over Tennessee

Rundown: I’m backing Alabama to respond after letting one slip away against Georgia. A three-point loss to the nation’s top-ranked team doesn’t do much to change my opinion of the Crimson Tide, especially with Tennessee still trying to sort things out at quarterback.

George MacIntyre helped the Volunteers get past Arkansas, but Alabama’s pass rush gives the young quarterback a much tougher challenge. With MacIntyre making just his second career start, I don’t trust Tennessee to generate enough offense to keep pace.

The Volunteers’ defense should keep this competitive for a while, but their offense has scored just 24 points in each of its last two wins. I don’t think that will be enough against an Alabama team looking to bounce back, so I’m laying the points.

Second Pick: Kentucky +6 over Oklahoma

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs the ball in for a two point conversion to win the game in overtime against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-Imagn Images Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs the ball in for a two point conversion to win the game in overtime against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field.

Rundown: Oklahoma earned its celebration against Texas, but I’m not ready to lay six points against a Kentucky team that keeps finding ways to win. The Wildcats have won four straight, including back-to-back overtime victories against SEC opponents.

Kenny Minchey has thrown 11 touchdowns against just one interception, giving me confidence Kentucky can avoid the mistakes that helped Oklahoma upset Texas. CJ Baxter’s questionable status is a concern, but Minchey’s play gives me reason to trust this offense even with that uncertainty.

Beating Texas doesn’t erase all the questions surrounding a Sooners team that already has two losses. Kentucky has done enough against SEC competition for me to expect another close game, so give me the six points.