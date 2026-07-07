ESPN Reveals Top 50 College Football Power Rankings Ahead of 2026 Season

Kentucky’s reset under Will Stein begins with new quarterback Kenny Minchey, a former Notre Dame backup who now gets his chance to run an SEC offense. The Wildcats attacked the trenches in the portal, adding major pieces like Lance Heard and Tegra Tshabola, signaling a clear effort to rebuild physicality up front. Defensively, the return of All-SEC safety Ty Bryant gives Kentucky a legitimate star to build around. With additional offensive skill talent like CJ Baxter joining the mix, the Wildcats look more balanced on paper than they did a year ago, even if everything still hinges on quarterback development.