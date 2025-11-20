Heisman Forecast: Kalshi Predicts Top 6 Candidates

The Heisman Trophy Award will be given out on December 13. With the final two weeks of the college football regular season, plus conference championship game weekend to impress voters remaining, we take a look at the six candidates that have separated themselves from the field, along with their Kalshi odds to strike a pose.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana

I have been lucky enough to cover all of Fernando Mendoza’s games at IU for Hoosier Huddle, and he is better in person than he is on paper, and he’s pretty good on paper. ‘Heis-Mendoza’ has had some of his most significant moments in IU’s biggest games on the road with game-winning drives at Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State. He has 35 total touchdowns (30 passing, five rushing) with 2,641 passing yards and 216 yards on the ground. It may come down to Sayin vs. Mendoza in the Big Ten title game to determine who wins the Heisman as well.

Kalshi Price: 46% Chance (.46 Yes/.55 No)

BETMGM Odds: -110 | Week 12 +175

2. Julian Sayin, Quarterback, Ohio State

Ohio State has another Heisman-caliber quarterback. Julian Sayin got off to a slow start in his first year as the Buckeye starter, but he has put up numbers that have him nearly a lock for the trip to New York. He is completing an absurd 80 percent of his passes and has thrown 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions. It also does not hurt to be throwing to Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and a host of other former five-star recruits.

Kalshi Price: 37% Chance (.37 Yes/.64 No)

BETMGM Odds: +200 | Week 12 +175

3. Marcel Reed, Quarterback, Texas A&M

Marcel Reed’s chances appeared to take a nose-dive with a turnover-laden effort which turned into a massive 31-30 comeback win over unranked South Carolina at home. He has put together a good season: Reed has 28 total touchdowns and 3,023 yards of total offense. He completes over 60 percent of his passes, but has been prone to bad games. He had one Saturday.

Kalshi Price: 12% Chance (.12 Yes/.90 No)

BETMGM Odds: +550 | Week 12 +750

4. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back, Notre Dame

People tend to forget that the Heisman Trophy is for the most outstanding PLAYER in college football. It is not just a quarterback award. Jeremyiah Love is the tip of the spear of Notre Dame’s offense as he is trying to lead the Irish back to the College Football Playoff. Love has 17 total touchdowns and 1,409 all-purpose yards.

Kalshi Price: 4% Chance (.04 Yes/ .97 No)

BETMGM Odds: +3000 | Week 12 +4000

5. Diego Pavia, Quarterback, Vanderbilt

The smallest guy on the field has given the college football world some of its biggest moments over the last two seasons. In 2025, Diego Pavia has Vanderbilt ranked 14th in the CFP rankings and sitting at 8-2. His guts and will to win are second-to-none, and his stats aren’t bad either. Pavia has 28 total touchdowns, including 21 passing TDs and seven rushing TDs. He has 3,053 total yards of offense.

Kalshi Price: 2% Chance (.03 Yes/.98 No)

BETMGM Odds: +1600 | Week 12 +175

6. Haynes King, Quarterback, Georgia Tech

If you want a decent return on your investment, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King may be your guy. King has led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-1 record and sits 16th in the latest College Football Playoff poll. King has put up monster numbers with 24 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 10 passing) and 3,066 total yards.

Kalshi Price: 2% Chance (.02 Yes/.99 No)

BETMGM Odds: +3500 | Week 12 +10000

Note: BETMGM has Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton listed at +2500, ahead of Love and King.